Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. 1,373,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,114. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

