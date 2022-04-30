Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 599 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,823,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.55. 2,873,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,332. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

