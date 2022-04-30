Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. 5,882,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

