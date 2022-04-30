Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $111.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,963,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,935. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.32.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

