Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

CRI stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. 966,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,708. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

