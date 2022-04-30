Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report $253.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $215.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $990.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.50 million to $994.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. 355,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

