Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,619.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 393,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.76.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.