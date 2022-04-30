CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.