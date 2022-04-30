Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

