Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.73.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

TSE CVE traded down C$1.08 on Friday, hitting C$23.75. 16,579,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.04. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$25.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.39 billion and a PE ratio of 87.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.