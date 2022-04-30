Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,566,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

