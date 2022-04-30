Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 166,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,244 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56.

