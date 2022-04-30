Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,703. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

