CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $30.61. 4,074,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 68,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

