CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 531 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.06. 660,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,493. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.36 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

