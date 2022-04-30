CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.47. 50,043,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,838,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $540.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

