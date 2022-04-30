CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 72,991 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,229 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

