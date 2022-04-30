CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. 1,727,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,851. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

