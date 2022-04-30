CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,877. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

