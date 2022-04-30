CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $12.92 on Friday, reaching $305.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.71 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.