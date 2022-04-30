CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

JD traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,757,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,627. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

