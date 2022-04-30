CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $32.96 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.