CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $54.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $54,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.05. 990,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

