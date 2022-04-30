CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

