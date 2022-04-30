CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 122 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

