CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 72,301 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 374.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,861. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

