CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 89 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $18.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,017. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

