CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

