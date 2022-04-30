CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,059 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

