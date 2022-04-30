CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $30.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.72. 2,964,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $371.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

