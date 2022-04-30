Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 3,582,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.41. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 93,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

