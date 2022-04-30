Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 805 ($10.26). 24,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 800 ($10.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 736.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 801.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

