Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Down 0.2%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.
Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Iron (CHPRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.