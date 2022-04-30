ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,144. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

