Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.82. 1,153,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,510. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

