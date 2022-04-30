Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLSGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GTLS opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

