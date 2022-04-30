Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GTLS opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

