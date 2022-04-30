ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Tops $632,103.04

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $632,103.04 and approximately $14,279.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

