Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,359.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. CL King raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.