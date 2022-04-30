Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 11,846.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Chegg by 113.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

