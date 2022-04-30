Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

