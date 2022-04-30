Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,992,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

