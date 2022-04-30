China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.