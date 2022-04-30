Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,530.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.31 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,455.61 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,523.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.