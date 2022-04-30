Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to post $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71. Chubb reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $18.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of CB stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 2,360,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,805. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.80. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

