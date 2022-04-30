Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.14 EPS.

Shares of CHD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

