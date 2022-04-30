CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 608,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after buying an additional 142,573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

