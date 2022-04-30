CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

FMC stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

