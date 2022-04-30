CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

