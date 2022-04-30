CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

