CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 470 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Planet Fitness worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.03 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 153.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

